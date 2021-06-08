So, You Hate Your Job

A recent survey commissioned by loan broker Cobrapaydayloans.co.uk asked who actually love their job, and the numbers are very low. Instead, most working adults cannot stand where they work. Common complaints include working with incompetent people, working under a lazy manager or just not doing something you really love.

So, why not do something about it? Why not stop with the complaining and start your own business? Okay, the thought of being an entrepreneur and starting your own business, may seem daunting. However, if you have the guts and the drive, you will undoubtedly succeed. All you have to do is find your niche.

Still not completely won over? Well, think about this. Starting your own business means the end of always clocking in and being forced to be somewhere you don’t want to be day in and day out. Instead, you will be your own boss and will make the rules. Plus, the potential to be in a higher earning financial bracket is really there.

Starting your own business is not easy, but if you have the drive and determination, you will succeed because most people are lazy. Most people who think they cannot start their own business, are self-defeating and fear the potential hard work ahead of them or fear financial loss.

This is where eBay comes in. The online auction site has made it easier than ever to be an entrepreneur – you just have to know what to sell, but the worldwide market is out there. Plus, the idea of making extra money while still having the financial security of your job, is there. You can test the waters to see what sells before going full time selling your products.

The limits to what you can sell on eBay really don’t exist. You can sell your crafts. You can sell old items in your home, or you can sell other people’s old items. Plus, there are many wholesale businesses that will sell you merchandise, which in turn can be sold on eBay.

If eBay doesn’t interest you, you can become your own boss, by opening a franchise. This means, you are buying into an already established brand. For example, the ice cream company, Cold Stone, offers franchise opportunities. This means, you can buy a Cold Stone location and run it yourself. In this case, the brand has already been established and a loyal customer base, in some ways, already exists. You just add your own form of customer service to build local customer loyalty.

The only problem is that when it comes to franchising, you usually need several thousands of dollars to purchase a franchise unit. However, there are some cases where the start-up costs are lower. You just have to look around.

Another way where you can ditch your job to start your own business, is if you decide to go freelance. This is a pretty gutsy move and really only pertains to certain industries. For example, you can work freelance when it comes to jobs such as writing, designing or business consulting. Instead of working for someone, who assigns you your job load, you instead seak out the job load and tailor it to however much you are willing to take on.

This is a gutsy move because the jobs are never ensured, but then starting your own business never includes any guarantees.

If you are new to startups and have never really worked for yourself or worked around someone who started your own business, the first steps you need to take include research and more research. Figure out what you need to do and what licenses you need. In addition, be realistic and note that you may have to keep your job while starting your own business just for the sake of financial security.

It takes a lot of work and passion to run your own business, but there is something very fulfilling about it when you can say that you’re the boss rather than clocking in and working under someone you don’t respect.